Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Decreases By 36.6%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. Yoshiharu Global has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.
Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter.
About Yoshiharu Global
Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.
