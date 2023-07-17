ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 475,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the June 15th total of 760,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ZyVersa Therapeutics alerts:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $0.25 on Monday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZyVersa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.