HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Critical Comparison

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.3% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. HomeStreet pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Merchants Bancorp and HomeStreet, as provided by MarketBeat.

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 275.89%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A HomeStreet 13.29% 9.10% 0.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and HomeStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $454.83 million N/A N/A N/A N/A HomeStreet $355.86 million 0.37 $66.54 million $2.74 2.57

HomeStreet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

HomeStreet beats Merchants Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.