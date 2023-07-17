Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX) Head to Head Contrast

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Satixfy Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks -1.02% 0.84% 0.36% Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ceragon Networks and Satixfy Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.43%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Satixfy Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Satixfy Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Satixfy Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $295.17 million 0.64 -$19.69 million ($0.04) -55.75 Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 0.94 -$397.79 million N/A N/A

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Satixfy Communications.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Satixfy Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network. The company also uses microwave and millimeter-wave radio technologies to transfer telecommunication traffic between wireless 5G and 4G, 3G, and other cellular base stations. In addition, it provides IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount, all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, IP-50S, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company offers network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, network auditing and optimization, maintenance, training, and other services. It provides its services to oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. It operates in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, India, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. SatixFy Communications Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

