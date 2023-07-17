AGF Management (AGFMF) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,201 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AGF Management to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AGF Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGF Management N/A N/A N/A AGF Management Competitors 365.92% 7.60% 4.86%

Dividends

AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AGF Management is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGF Management Competitors 1060 4552 5920 93 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGF Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AGF Management presently has a consensus target price of $8.95, indicating a potential upside of 55.38%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 81.42%. Given AGF Management’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGF Management and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AGF Management N/A N/A 8.23 AGF Management Competitors $206.98 million -$8.07 million 5.21

AGF Management’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AGF Management rivals beat AGF Management on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages. With approximately $53 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol [AGF.B].

