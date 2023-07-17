JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $145.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NUE. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

NUE stock opened at $166.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a twelve month low of $102.86 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

