Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DFFN stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

