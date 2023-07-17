Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $1.33 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 111.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

