StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Malvern Bancorp stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malvern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $129.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.66.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
