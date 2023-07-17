JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Target Price to $67.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $263.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

