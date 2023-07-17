AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.24. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

