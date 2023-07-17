Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $0.53 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

