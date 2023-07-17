Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ INO opened at $0.53 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.96.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.
