BMO Capital Markets Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $96.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEC. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.82.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WEC opened at $91.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day moving average is $92.37.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

