Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

CMCT opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $47,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,648,404.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981 over the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.