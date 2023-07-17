Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Up 1.2 %
CMCT opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
In related news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba acquired 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $81,282.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,438,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $47,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,648,404.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 750,052 shares of company stock worth $3,430,981 over the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
