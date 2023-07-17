Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 300 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 300 ($3.86) in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 263 ($3.38) to GBX 240 ($3.09) in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $311.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.7883 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

