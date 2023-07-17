LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPTH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

LPTH stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

