Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeglea BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

AGLE stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

