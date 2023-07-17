Berenberg Bank Cuts Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Price Target to GBX 725

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.58) to GBX 725 ($9.33) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Molten Ventures in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Molten Ventures has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.