Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.1 %
Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.42.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.