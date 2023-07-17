Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.17.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.8 %

PLUG stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. 49.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

