Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

