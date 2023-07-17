Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Insider Sells $804,860.40 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $804,860.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,870,014.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $93.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

