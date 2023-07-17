Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) & Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Financial Contrast

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and Starco Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Starco Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.61 -$8.06 million ($8.37) -0.01 Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.40 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Starco Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -195.36% N/A -178.03% Starco Brands -5.29% -3.66% -2.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Starco Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Starco Brands beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

