Financial Review: Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Free Report) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Siyata Mobile $6.48 million 0.50 -$15.30 million ($0.63) -0.08

Eutelsat Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Siyata Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

6.3% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eutelsat Communications and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eutelsat Communications 2 3 0 0 1.60 Siyata Mobile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 428.09%. Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $0.46, indicating a potential upside of 794.94%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Eutelsat Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Eutelsat Communications and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eutelsat Communications N/A N/A N/A Siyata Mobile -260.23% -177.79% -115.43%

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Eutelsat Communications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eutelsat Communications

(Get Free Report)

Eutelsat Communications S.A. engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors. It operated 36 satellites in geostationary orbit. The company serves broadcasters, video service providers, companies, telecom operators, and government agencies in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Free Report)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries. The company also offers VK7 Vehicle Kit and Uniden UV350 4G/LTE, an in-vehicle communication devices that incorporates voice, PoC, data, fleet management solutions, and other Android based applications for professional vehicles, such as trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, and other enterprise vehicles. In addition, it provides cellular amplifiers to boost the cellular signal inside homes, buildings, and vehicles. The company offers its products under the Uniden Cellular and Siyata brand names. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.