Comparing Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) & Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY)

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) and Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Entain and Tabcorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Entain alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entain 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tabcorp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Entain currently has a consensus target price of $1,845.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,710.97%. Given Entain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Entain is more favorable than Tabcorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entain N/A N/A N/A Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entain and Tabcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Entain and Tabcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entain N/A N/A N/A $0.47 36.56 Tabcorp N/A N/A N/A $0.34 4.36

Tabcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Entain pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Tabcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Entain pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tabcorp pays out 87.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tabcorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Entain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tabcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entain beats Tabcorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entain

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook. It also offers software and technology for race book and sportsbook under the Stadium; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet; sports action and horse racing under the Neds; online bingo under the Gala Bingo; casino and live casino under the Gala Casino; virtual sports under the AGT brands, as well as partypoker, which provides online poker; PartyCasino that provides online casino; and Gala Spins, a gaming application. In addition, the company provides Foxy Bingo that provides online bingo; Foxy Games, which offers slot games, jackpots, and various table games; Ladbrokes.be, a shop and newsagent outlet; Ladbrokes.com.au, an online betting site; online betting and gaming under the Optibet; online casino and betting under the NinjaCasino brand; Gioco Digitale, a gaming site; Cheeky Bingo, a bingo platform; gender-neutral mobile-first casino and bingo under the Laimz brand; online sports, casino, and poker under the BetMGM brand; online sports and gaming under the Borgata brand; and Danske Spil that provides online gaming. Further, it offers PMU that offers online poker; betting in the shop estates; and telephone betting services. Entain PLC was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tabcorp

(Get Free Report)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone. It also provides Trackside, a computer simulate racing product; and international wagering and pooling services. In addition, the company engages in the Three Sky Racing television channels broadcasting thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing to audiences; Sky Racing Active, a digital app providing Sky Racing's live and on-demand racing content across thoroughbred, and harness and greyhound racing; and Sky Sports Radio network. The Gaming Services segment offers electronic gaming machine (EGM) monitoring and related services; provides EGM and systems supply and expertise; specialized services and strategic advice to licensed gaming venues; value-add services to venues, such as gaming and loyalty systems, business intelligence tools, and cashless and ticket in ticket out services; and logistics, installation, and relocation services, as well as EGMs, lottery and wagering terminals, and other transaction device repair and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.