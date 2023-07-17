Comparing CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSG Systems International and TeraWulf’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSG Systems International $1.09 billion 1.52 $44.06 million $1.91 27.43 TeraWulf $15.03 million 49.66 -$90.79 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

90.9% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CSG Systems International and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSG Systems International 0 1 5 0 2.83 TeraWulf 0 0 2 0 3.00

CSG Systems International currently has a consensus target price of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.48%. TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares CSG Systems International and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSG Systems International 5.24% 26.28% 7.31% TeraWulf -375.21% -80.23% -30.67%

Summary

CSG Systems International beats TeraWulf on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. to the North American cable and satellite markets. The company also provides managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

