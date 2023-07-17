Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.92.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,449,240,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.