KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $61.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KBH. Bank of America increased their price objective on KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.27.

KB Home Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth $757,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $3,909,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $3,324,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

