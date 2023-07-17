Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Barclays

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $120.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.60.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 12 month low of $109.42 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

