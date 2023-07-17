JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $23.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.51 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.