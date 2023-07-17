JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $23.00

United States Steel (NYSE:XFree Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded United States Steel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.51 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

