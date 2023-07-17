Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Lifted to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Mips AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTC MPZAF opened at $48.85 on Friday. Mips AB has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.

Get Mips AB (publ) alerts:

About Mips AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as law enforcement and armed forces application.

Receive News & Ratings for Mips AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mips AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.