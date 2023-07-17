Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Lifted to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Mips AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTC MPZAF opened at $48.85 on Friday. Mips AB has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14.
About Mips AB (publ)
