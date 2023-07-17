PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $93.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $82.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $82.54.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.51%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

