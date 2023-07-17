Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.20.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $133.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $133.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 82.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

