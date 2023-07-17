Truist Financial Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $249.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $229.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average of $207.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

