CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 67,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $5,675,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,210 shares of company stock worth $24,711,927 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

