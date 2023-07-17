Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $188,512.50 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 2,285 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $188,512.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Christopher Day sold 354 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $30,019.20.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00.

AMBA stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.78.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ambarella by 73.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.35.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

