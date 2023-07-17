PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PCT stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

