Oppenheimer Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.80.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.26. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after acquiring an additional 738,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after acquiring an additional 46,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,720,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.