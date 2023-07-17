Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $2,735,250.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $2,735,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,514,169 shares in the company, valued at $39,444,102.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $52,303.20.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95.

Toast Trading Down 3.2 %

TOST stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $5,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth $2,512,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Toast by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

