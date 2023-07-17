Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Director Sells 1,856 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $89,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Andersons

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Andersons by 1,222.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.