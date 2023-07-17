Morgan Stanley Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $32.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised DraftKings from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.55 on Friday. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

