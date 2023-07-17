Bank of America Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $305.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLD. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.75.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $277.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $279.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total transaction of $1,073,698.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after buying an additional 602,416 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,394,000 after buying an additional 49,620 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

