Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International Price Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.70. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.