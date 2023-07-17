HC Wainwright Boosts Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $10.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HL. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

