Barclays Boosts CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target to $12.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $10.62 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $219,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 375,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $127,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

