Wells Fargo & Company Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $75.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.78.

GKOS stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.45 and a 52 week high of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $222,277.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,444,519.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,407 shares of company stock worth $7,328,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

