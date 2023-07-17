Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $222,659.68 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $20.21 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $921.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.65.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $606.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

