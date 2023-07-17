Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $225,600.00 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,093,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,261,976.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $209,700.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $7.77 on Monday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $643.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.73 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 26.34% and a negative net margin of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Expensify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXFY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.36.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

