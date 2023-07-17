Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Up 211.7% in June

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 211.7% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of BACHY stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bank of China has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $24.29 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Bank of China Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.7093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.