Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $5.44 on Friday. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $643.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Holley by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Holley in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

